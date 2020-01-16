The Belleville Police Service responded to 75 calls for service from January 15, 2020 at 5:00 AM to January 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM.

Mischief for business

On January 15, 2020 at 8:05 am, the police attended a Dundas Street East company related to the building’s doom. The police were advised that somewhere in the night an unknown suspect had thrown an object through the company’s windshield. The police ask everyone with information to contact the Belleville Police Service.

Shoplifting arrest

On January 15, 2020 at 7:40 PM, the Belleville police responded to a shoplifting at a Millennium Parkway company. The police were advised that a woman had tried to leave the store without paying $ 140 in merchandise. Harpeet Kaur, 25, of Belleville was arrested and charged with one count of $ 5,000 theft. She will appear in court on February 13.

Suspended driver charged

On January 16, 2020, at 1:00 a.m., the police saw a vehicle that drove slowly across North Front Street, and it seemed to avoid police vehicles in the area. The police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. Police heard that the female driver had taken a friend’s vehicle while her driver’s license was suspended. Lara Liddiard, 37, from Belleville was summoned for driving while in suspension. She will appear in court on 3 February.

.