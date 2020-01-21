Shopkeeper speaks out after thieves smashing and buying jewelry at Raleigh Mall

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Thieves smashed several boxes on Monday morning to steal goods from a Raleigh jewelry store before they set off, police said.

The suspects entered Regents Jewelers at Triangle Town Center when the police opened the shop at 10 a.m.

“It’s so fast. You look like you know where to go, where to go and what to get,” said shopkeeper Khaleel Mohammed.

Mohammed says the men entered the shop when it opened and asked the clerk where the bracelets were.

The surveillance video in the store shows how two men go to the opposite side of the display case when one with a green hoodie pulls out a hammer and repeatedly hits a glass display case until it breaks.

A second suspect, wearing a dark blue hooded sweater, takes the goods out of the broken suitcases.

Mohammed said the cases in which the thieves were present were gold and diamond jewelry, chains, diamond watches, and Rolex watches.

“They haven’t touched any of the other showcases of lesser value. They made it where they’ll get a lot of money,” said Mohammed.

He estimates that the thieves got away with goods worth around $ 200,000 in less than 90 seconds.

A store clerk left the store as soon as the suspect pulled out the hammer. No injuries were reported.

Mohammed says the police in Raleigh found fingerprints and blood when the thieves were smashed.

His family has owned the business for six years and says this is the first time they have been the victim of such a crime.

“It is too difficult. It is very difficult,” said Mohammed.

Mohammed spent the day cleaning and counting exactly what was stolen. They plan to open Tuesday.

The suspects are still on the run.