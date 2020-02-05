Shopify “restart” marketing prior to Q4 results

Tobi Lütke, founder and CEO of Shopify.

Does it matter that Shopify shakes its executive suite just a few days before the e-commerce giant reveals the financial results for 2019?

Maybe, but only a little bit in the short term. Shopify shares fell around two percent on Wednesday when the composite index of the New York Stock Exchange rose 1.2 percent and the technically heavy Nasdaq stock market rose by 0.4 percent.

The news that Wednesday may have affected Shopify’s market value was the unveiling of a leak to online publisher Betakit from a staff memo written by CEO and founder Tobi Lütke.

The memo, which was sent to Shopify employees on Tuesday, explained that Jeff Weiser, the company’s main marketing officer, was no longer with the company and that Lütke had reorganized his executive suite to integrate marketing more fully with the other Shopify units, including product development.

Craig Miller, the company’s main product officer, will now be responsible for marketing, a role he played in 2011 during the first days of Shopify.

In his letter to the staff, Lütke said that the two-year Weiser stint at the company had only succeeded in developing a marketing approach that “did not work” and that it was now time to “restart and change route. take.”

Craig Miller joined Shopify in September 2011 and has been Chief Product Officer since February 2017. Before that he was Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President Marketing.

Details were missing. Neither Shopify, its managers nor Weiser responded to questions from this newspaper.

This may be because listed companies such as Shopify are limited in what they can say immediately before they publish quarterly results. Shopify is expected to report a loss for the year of $ 1.43 per share (all US figures) next Wednesday on sales of $ 1.56 billion, according to the consensus estimate calculated by Thomson Reuters.

The company is expected to shed light on its forecast for 2020 for the first time during its regular quarterly conference call. Analysts are currently predicting a net loss of $ 1.27 per share with revenues of $ 2.11 billion.

Since it first listed its shares on the TSX and NYSE almost five years ago, Shopify has finished with relatively little conventional marketing. It earns a good deal of its income by selling subscriptions on a technology platform that allows entrepreneurs to quickly set up e-commerce websites. Shopify has since developed a number of other products and services, ranging from shipping to payment technology.

Online entrepreneurs tend to find Shopify, not the other way around. But now that the company is going to take on a number of very large competitors – think of Microsoft and Amazon – Lütke has apparently determined it is time for a marketing approach that will truly be distinctive.

Lütke has a history of relocating relatively quickly to address something he sees as weaknesses – he did this early on when the company’s mobile app was discredited by people trying to purchase goods and services offered by customers of Shopify.

The stake is now also much higher. A share price of $ 475 plus on the NYSE gives Shopify a market value of more than $ 55 billion – that’s more than 26 times the company’s expected revenue for this year. That is a very high multiple. In fact, it says that Shopify will not take a step forward in the coming years, that it will continue to add international customers and large companies at a rapid pace and will roll out its execution centers (shipping) flawlessly.

Yes, this company could do it. But the risks are increasing and Lütke apparently did not want to take the risk of leaving things where they were in marketing.

