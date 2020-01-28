OTTAWA – Shopify Inc. says it will hire 1,000 people in Vancouver and open its first permanent office in the city by the end of 2020.

The Ottawa-based technology company says it will hire back-end developers, data engineers, mobile developers, web developers, product designers, and product managers in the city.

Instead of the temporary rental space that Shopify currently uses in the city, employees will work from a four-story office at the Four Bentall Center in downtown Vancouver, covering an area of ​​6,500 square meters.

Shopify says it is adding Vancouver to its current office base in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal because it sees the city as a hub for talent and conducive to growth.

The announcement comes when Shopify prepares to take on Amazon by rolling out a network of execution centers to help US sellers reduce shipping costs and ensure timely deliveries.

UX’s Shopify vice president, Lynsey Thornton, says the company has not decided whether the Vancouver employees will focus on that project, but nothing has been said.

Companies in this story: (TSX: SHOP)

The Canadian press