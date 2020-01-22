Shop the best vegan fashion brands

January may be almost over, but for many vegans it’s planned to go beyond the month and the plate. While creators such as Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney have championed ethical fashion and humane clothing for decades, the conversation only really started around the last year or so – in fact, it was a big theme at the This year’s British Fashion Awards.

While the complete overhaul of your wardrobe isn’t exactly sustainable, you can certainly start adding vegan clothing brands and fashion designers to it.

Vegan clothing brands

Aside from the two designers mentioned above, there are many niche brands you may not have heard of that are causing a stir in the clothing world. Melie Bianco only sells 100% vegan clothes and no sweatshirt, while the fluid pieces of genre of Umasan are made of ecological materials.

When buying vegan clothing, it is always important to also check the label. For example, the New York brand Miakoda is 100% recycled packaging and 100% vegetable fibers.

Also be sure to ask about the packaging. Too many brands still rely on plastic packaging, which we all know can end up in our oceans and damage our planet. Ideally, you would like them to be wrapped in recyclable paper or reusable fabric.

Vegan handbags

If you prefer to avoid leather handbags in favor of certain vegan handbags, there are more brands on offer than you might think. As you can imagine, we are not talking about animal skin here, but different materials designed to look like it. According to PETA, “most vegan leathers are made of polyurethane, a polymer that can be made to order. It can sparkle, have a beautiful shine or be saturated in all kinds of shades. “

With that in mind, you can also find many high-quality affordable vegan leather shoes, like London-based OlsenHaus and Bourgeois Boheme.