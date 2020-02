Shooting under investigation at Watertown

Updated: 5:22 AM EST February 5, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

WITH WHAT WE KNOW AT THIS HOUR. SERA: A BUSY NIGHT FOR WATERTOWN POLICE IF THEY WORK IN THIS AREA FROM PLEASANT STREET, MOST COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS BUT IT WAS A GREAT CRIME SCENE. SOME DETAILS AVAILABLE AT THIS HOUR. WATERTOWN POLICE DOES NOT SAY BUT WE KNOW THAT THEY ARE TAKEN HERE AT 11:30 AM AND EXAMINE A RECORDING. A VICTIM WAS LOCATED TO THE HOSPITAL WATER TOWN POLICE DID NOT DESCRIBE THE EXTENT OF THE VICTIM’S INJURY. WE CAN SEE MULTIPLE EVIDENCE MARKERS ON THE GROUND AN AREA THAT IS AN ALLEY BETWEEN TWO OF THESE COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS FROM PLEASANT STREET AND CRUSH, DETECTIVES AND OFFICERS SEE WITH FLASHLIGHTS LOOKING FOR PROOF IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD OF THE BUILDING. AN INVESTIGATION FOR A RECORDING IS ON THE GO. WE KNOW THAT ONE PERSON WAS DELIVERED TO THE HOSPITAL. IT IS UNCLEAR WHAT THEIR CONDITION IS. WE WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION IF WE

Shooting under investigation at Watertown

Updated: 5:22 AM EST February 5, 2020

A shooting is being investigated in Watertown.

A shooting is being investigated in Watertown.

.