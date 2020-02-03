Shooting near N. 31st and Wisconsin kills a man

Share this story!

Man dead in shooting near N. 31st and W. Wisconsin Monday morning

The police are looking for an unknown suspect and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Milwaukee Police investigates a shooting in which a man in the 3100 block of W. Wisconsin Ave. was killed. around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was found with various gunshot wounds.

The police are asking those with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 or Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

