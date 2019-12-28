Shooting inside the Denver suburban mall kills 1; suspect wanted

Loading...

AURORA, Colorado (AP) – Shots were fired on Friday at a mall in a suburb of Denver, killing a 17-year-old boy and dispersing buyers into search for hiding places, police and a witness said.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho said police were looking for at least one suspect who carried a handgun during the 4 p.m. shootout. inside a J.C. Penney store downtown in the Aurora Mall.

He said there were no permanent threats inside the mall, which remained open, with the exception of J.C. Penney. A yellow police tape sealed off a store entrance.

"We do not think there is a threat to the general public," he told reporters.

Camacho said he couldn't immediately confirm the number of people involved in the shooting. Further details of the killed teenager were not immediately released.

It was the second shootout in the Aurora Mall this month, said Camacho. A boy was injured in a December 14 shootout at the mall.

In March, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the mall parking lot.

Police also responded to a call to shots fired at the mall on November 30, but found no evidence of a gun.

Officers patrolling the mall on Friday responded to reports of gunfire in the store and found the boy injured. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police were trying to determine how the shooter fled, he added. He asked anyone with information to contact the police.

Buyers were told to take shelter on the spot as police rushed to the scene.

A witness, Jalen Martin, told The Denver Post that he was walking through the mall when he heard a noise and saw people running.

"Some of the people in the group said," He is shooting; he has a gun, "said Martin.

He sprinted down an escalator and exited the mall as people ran into stores looking for places to hide, he said.

At least one police officer is posted full-time to the mall, said Camacho. He assured residents that the mall is safe, especially during the holiday shopping season.

"We think people can still come and shop here and bring their families there," said Camacho.

The mall is in the same town where an gunman opened fire in a moving theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.