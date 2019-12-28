Shooting at the Aurora mall kills 1 person, police seek suspects – National

Loading...

Gunfire broke out in a Denver suburban mall on Friday, killing one person and taking buyers to the area in search of hiding places, police officers and a witness said.

Anthony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said officials were looking for at least one suspect in the gunfire that took place at 4:00 p.m. in a J.C. Penney store in the town center in the Aurora shopping center.

He said there was no constant threat within the mall, which, with the exception of J.C. Penney was open. Yellow police tape blocked an entrance to the shop.

"We don't think there is a threat to the general public," he told reporters.

Camacho said he could not immediately confirm how many people were involved in the shootings. Details of the person who was killed were not immediately known.

Officials patrolling the mall replied to reports of shop shots and found someone wounded, Camacho said. This person was taken to a hospital where she died.

The police tried to determine how the shooter got away, he added. He asked everyone with information to contact the police.

The buyers were told to take shelter when the police rushed to the scene.

A witness, Jalen Martin, told the Denver Post that he was walking in the mall when he heard a noise and saw people running.

"Some of the members of the cluster said:" He shoots; he has a gun, "said Martin.

He sprinted down an escalator and left the mall when people ran into stores to find hiding places, he said.

At least one police officer is assigned to the mall full-time, Camacho said. He assured the residents that the mall is safe, especially at Christmas.

"We have the feeling that people can still come and shop and bring their families here," said Camacho.

On November 30, the Aurora police responded to reports of gunfire in the mall parking lot, but said they had found no evidence of gunfire. Officers stayed at the scene that day until the mall closed.

The mall is in the same city where a shooter opened fire in a movie theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

