Shooter tries to testify in court why he was in the neighborhood that frightened him

Jason Borden said he lives in constant fear of being attacked.

He had a good reason. In 2015, 29-year-old Londoner, who was not found guilty of three charges in the serious gun case, was stabbed in the heart and almost died during what he thought was attempted theft.

“It’s hard for me to turn my back on people because I’m constantly afraid of being stabbed,” he testified during his trial on Thursday.

He was particularly concerned about the potential violence in the Marconi Boulevard district of southeast London – so much so that he armed himself with a loaded gun the day before he shot Darius Salmon, 53, in the lower chest.

“I believed that there were bad people around, that many bad things were happening, and I feared something bad would happen to me,” he said.

But there was the nagging problem: if Borden, who lived nearby but not in the Marconi area, was so scared, why did he hang there on October 28, 2018?

The police are looking for evidence in their investigation of a shooting in the parking lot of Marconi Blvd 216. in London, Ont. on Sunday, October 28, 2018. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Borden has declared guilty of possession of a loaded forbidden or restricted pistol, but not guilty of aiming a firearm, heavy mistreatment, and using a firearm while committing a crime.

Asked by his lawyer, Robert Farrington, Borden said that he could not work due to his injuries in 2015. He said that three years later he lived at Ontario Works and went out with a woman whose mother was only a few doors from the Salmon family in Marconi lived.

He did not know Salmon, but knew his wife Sue-Ellen well enough to call her Sue or aunt.

The day before the shooting, Borden said, he acquired the firearm, described as old, rusty, with a wooden handle that “almost resembled a miniature gun.” He said he thought it was loaded with a .22 caliber round.

Bordan said before going to a house party after midnight on October 28, 2018, he hid the gun outside because “I was still considering the safety of other people.”

He said he saw Sue-Ellen and others. Darius Salmon was the deejay. Borden said he got drunk.

His girlfriend left a few minutes before Borden did that. He thought she had gone to her mother’s house, but when he got there she was already gone.

He went to “Sue’s house” where, he said, she had a cigarette at the front door. He asked Sue if she had seen his girlfriend and asked her if she and her friends had more plans. It was about 4 o’clock in the morning.

What happened next was recorded on surveillance video, although the Crown and the defense had different interpretations.

Darius Salmon rode to unload his music equipment. Borden said he asked Salmon if he needed help, but Salmon told him: “I don’t need your (expletive) help.” Signs ran to the parking lot.

“He seemed really angry,” Salmon said. “So I thought I’d give him some space.”

Borden said Salmon screamed at him and Borden was asked to leave, but he said he shoved through his phone to find friends to hang out with.

Salmon approached him with his arm extended and still angry.

“I see Darius running to attack me,” he said. He thought that if Salmon saw the gun, he would withdraw.

Instead, when Borden pulled the gun from his pocket and aimed it at the side of Salmon, it went off. “I did not expect it to discharge,” Borden said.

He insisted that he only raise the gun in the general direction of Salmon, and while Salmon ran toward him, he faced the gun.

Borden said he “panted” and ran. He hid in a few bushes and headed home. The next day he took the gun apart, put it in a dog poop bag and then in a garbage can. He reported himself after seeing news items.

Assistant Crown Attorney Steve Monaghan doubted the actions and motivations of Borden. Borden said, “I didn’t go get the gun to hurt anyone.”

Although Borden was afraid of the neighborhood, Monaghan pointed out that he allowed his girlfriend to walk around after 3 o’clock and that he was still hanging around 4 o’clock. But Borden said he thought Salmon’s wife would talk to him.

Monaghan suggested that Borden step forward and intentionally shot Salmon because he “had treated him so badly and had not respected him.”

Borden said that was not true. “I didn’t think it would escalate to that point.”

“The only thing to escalate was that you shot him,” Monaghan said.

Supreme Court Lynda Templeton will set a date for her decision on March 16.

