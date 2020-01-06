Shocked Iraqis ask Trump WTF after general's failed letter of withdrawal

Loading...

Senior Iraqi officials worriedly called their American counterparts on Monday after a letter from a top general in Iraq appeared to accept the Iraqi parliament vote to withdraw the 5,000 US soldiers stationed there, Iraqi official and another person familiar with the case. The letter was quickly disowned, a few minutes after its publication.

In the latest indication of strategic confusion emerging from the assassination by President Trump of Iraqi General Qassem Soleimani, US officials told Iraqis “not to worry about it” as the two sides tried to determine what will become of their difficult bilateral relations.

The letter, written Monday by two-star Marine General William H. Seely III and addressed to the Iraqi Defense Ministry, said that the US military command would “reposition the forces” in the near future in order to prepare “the movement”, apparently outside Iraq.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” added Seeley.

The day before, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the United States following the deadly drone strike in Baghdad that killed both Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. But if the parliamentary vote underlined the precariousness of the American position in Iraq, it is not yet a binding decision, because the Iraqi Prime Minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, exercises his functions of guardian after his resignation in November .

Seeley’s letter was widely circulated on social media – so much so that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that the letter was a mistake that shouldn’t have been written or published. Esper said the Trump administration has yet to “make any decisions” to leave Iraq.

The letter was “poorly worded, (it) involves withdrawal, it’s not happening,” said Miley.

But in response to Iranian threats of revenge for Soleimani, the US military command has suspended all operations in Iraq, both training Iraqi soldiers and providing a central rationale for their presence after 2014, fighting the remains of the so-called state Islamic.

Seely and several defense officials in Iraq and the Pentagon did not respond to the Daily Beast’s repeated requests for clarification.

In the aftermath of the Soleimani strike, Iraqi officials told the Daily Beast that US relations with Baghdad were “really in danger”. (“You strengthen the guys” – the Iranians – “you want to weaken,” said one of them). concerns materialized after Sunday’s vote in Iraqi parliament, Trump threatened Iraq with its first economic sanctions since the era of Saddam Hussein – which appears to have scared Iraqi leaders who had previously faced popular protests on a large scale against corruption, unemployment, lack of services and economic insecurity. Prime Minister Adbul-Mahdi, who had defended the ejection of American troops over the weekend, set a more conciliatory tone during a meeting with United States Ambassador Matthew Tueller. Abdul-Mahdi said Iraq would prefer to continue US military mentoring while expelling anti-ISIS combat forces.

Iraqi sources said their officials feared the economic consequences of an acrimonious objection from the United States, fearing the decimation of their already precarious economy. This would be in addition to a potential US-Iran war that would likely see Iraq remain a battlefield – not to mention an Islamic State resurgence, as the jihadists in Iraq have shown resistance.

These fears are, for now, the only certainties about the future of the US military in Iraq.

