Shock when the mound was thrown on the family grave in the cemetery

A man was horrified to find a huge pile of earth on the grave of his aunt and uncle in the Pontefract cemetery.

Darren Appleton visited the property – for Alice and Roy Appleton – and found the hill free above the monument with earth from another recently dug grave.

Appleton’s mother is also buried in the cemetery, saying he has been visiting a lot since she died nine months ago.

He said, “I was so shocked I couldn’t believe what I saw. It’s just really disrespectful – it makes my blood boil.

“It would be easy to compress the soil between the plots. I even thought about getting a shovel and closing the hole myself. “

He said the hill also affected his uncle’s neighboring grave. The floor seemed exposed when he first saw it, but was later covered. He said, “I just want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. If my uncle had been here to see it, he wouldn’t be happy – he was old school.”

Mr. Appleton said he had received no notification that the grave would be affected, but Wakefield’s council said he had tried to alert the owners.

It said it didn’t want to cause hardship and sometimes found that there was no other way but to stack soil through plots when new graves were dug.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Councils service manager for the environment and street scene, said:

“Unfortunately, neighboring tombs can be affected when digging new property, and we try to make the owners of tombs aware through the documents right down to the property that this work must take place from time to time.

“We always ensure that the time that a grave covers is kept to a minimum and endeavor to restore the area after the work.”

The council’s grief services can be contacted at [email protected] or on 01924 307446.