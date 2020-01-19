Shinnston Mann stormed after allegedly breaking into his home, attacking residents, and escaping officials in Marion County

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 3:12 PM EST / Updated: January 17, 2020 / 3:12 PM EST

RACHEL, W.Va. – A Shinnston man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a house and attacking its residents. He escapes from police officers after trying to follow the victims of the Marion County incident.

On January 15, police officers from the West Virginia State Police Department were sent to a residence in Rachel following a domestic incident.

Clayton Moore

Two victims reported that 19-year-old Shinnston-born Clayton Moore broke into her home “in a fit of anger” and injured one of the victims when he crashed through the front door, police said.

Then Moore grabbed another victim by the shoulders and hit him against a window, causing it to break. Moore then threatened to “kill the victim and burn the apartment,” the complaint said.

The soldiers noted the damage in the residence and found that it corresponded to the history of the victims. Soldiers said that they then learned that one of the victims was so concerned about his safety that he picked up a fire poker but did not use it.

Later that day, after being alarmed, police officers followed Moore over to a criminal complaint that he was chasing a victim of the previous incident in his vehicle.

The soldiers came into contact with Moore when he was on W.Va. Rt. Fuhr. 250 towards Farmington in a green Subaru ranger after shipment advised victims to be followed by Moore to stop at a Sunoco in the area, soldiers said.

When the police contacted Moore, he turned and made his way to W.Va. Rt. 218 to hit almost several oncoming vehicles after the complaint. The soldiers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens at this point.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 150 km / h as it continued south towards the city of Ida May. Moore overhauled vehicles in a non-overhauled lane.

On U.S. Rt. 19, several units from the Marion County Sheriff Department assisted the soldiers by building a staging area where Moore was reported to have stopped.

Moore has been accused of burglary, domestic violence, property destruction, the handicap of an officer and the ruthless indifference to flight. It is currently in the North Central Regional Jail with a bond over $ 75,012.