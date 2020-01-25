Shinnston man pleads guilty to police persecution in September 2018 that resulted in the child's death

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 4:26 PM EST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 4:55 PM EST

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Shinnston man, who faced several charges in September 2018 for police persecution leading to premature birth and death, pleaded guilty in the Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish courtroom Thursday.

The 2018 chase ended with Lucas colliding with a police car on Gregory’s Run Road in Harrison County. A pregnant woman, who was in the car during the persecution, was injured and had to be operated on to give birth to the baby prematurely. The child died shortly after the operation.

According to Joe Shaffer, Chazz Lucas’ lawyer, his client pleaded guilty to two charges: fleeing with ruthless indifference that could result in a sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison; and fleeing a deadly policeman with a possible 5-15 year sentence.

Chazz Lucas

Also as a result of the request, three other charges against Lucas, 33, are dropped, Shaffer said.

Since the terms of the plea have not yet been accepted, the actual terms of the judgment have not yet been determined, but Shaffer said the state will advocate Lucas serving the prison sentence while advocating that his client serve his sentence on detention at home after successfully completing an inpatient drug addiction program.

Lucas’ sentence was set for February 26. At this point, the conditions of Lucas’ request are set in stone. He stays in the North Central Regional Jail.