ShiftCam cases give iPhone 11 models up to four additional lenses - 9to5Mac

ShiftCam has been manufacturing additional iPhone cases since 2017, with existing models available from iPhone 7/8. The company has just announced its latest versions for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 model adds a 180-degree fisheye lens, a 10x macro for close-ups and a circular polarizer to control reflections on water and reduce glare on clear days, while Pro models go further…

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models offer four lenses and a circular polarizer:

180 degree fisheye

4x telephoto lens

Macro 10x

20x macro

Circular polarizer

There are of course many lenses to clip on for iPhones from companies like Aukey, Moment and Olliclip. ShiftCam argues that its housing system offers two advantages over these. First of all, you always have the lenses with you. Second, they are faster and easier to use because you just need to select the appropriate base camera in the Camera app and then drag the corresponding lens.

For the 4x telephoto lens, for example, it slides on the normal 2x telephoto lens, while the 180-degree fisheye slides on the ultra wide lens.

The downside, of course, is that you have a relatively bulky and somewhat ugly case on your phone, so the attractiveness of the ShiftCam case will depend on how often you plan to use the extra lenses.

The quality of complementary lenses varies enormously, but ShiftCam has won the Reddot and CES innovation awards.

The iPhone 11 3-in-one case costs $ 64.99, while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cases each cost $ 74.99. None of these can benefit from free shipping, so Amazon Prime members may want to wait until they appear on Amazon.

ShiftCam cases are also available for the following iPhone models:

