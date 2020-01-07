Shift Keyboard Introduces New Way to Write Messages on Apple Watch

Loading...

It has always been possible to send messages via Apple Watch, but not in the same way as on an iPhone due to the obvious differences in screen size. While Apple suggests that using voice dictation is the best way to share something, developer Adam Foot had a different idea. He created Shift Keyboard, an application that puts a real keyboard on the Apple Watch screen.

Imagine having a full keyboard, with all the characters appearing on the Apple Watch, just like on your phone. This is exactly what the app does. And while it may sound a little strange, the Shift keyboard works better than I expected and it turned out to be an attractive option.

There are actually two types of keyboard in the app: Full and Accurate. You can choose the one you want to use the first time you open the app and change it later in the settings. Precis is the most obvious and simplest option, with all the letters, numbers and special characters in large size.

As the name suggests, it is for those who know exactly what and how they want to write. You can even choose to display the specific keyboard in alphabetical, QWERTY or AZERTY order.

But the most interesting option is the full keyboard, which shows a keyboard exactly as you see it on iOS. Since the Apple Watch is so small, this keyboard works with predictions and suggestions to improve the message you type. Surprisingly, it works very well and it is my favorite method. Although it has no numbers or special characters, it is much faster to type.

The downside is that due to the limitations of the Apple Watch SDK, Shift Keyboard works as a standalone application and not as a third-party keyboard. This means you can only use it with the system’s native Messages app to send iMessage and SMS. It looks more like a proof of concept than something you will use every day.

If you want to test the Shift keyboard, the app is available on the App Store for $ 1.99. It requires an Apple Watch running watchOS 6.0 or later.

What is the actual use of Shift?

As I said before, it is already possible to send messages with Apple Watch using voice dictation or the Scribble function. So why would someone use a real keyboard on a watch? Well, at least in my personal use, voice commands are not always the best option.

Sometimes Siri cannot correctly identify everything I have said, which usually happens when I use specific and complicated words. And the Scribble function, which forces the user to draw the letters on the screen, is slow, inaccurate and is not available in all languages.

I know many people don’t use the Apple Watch to send long messages, but the device is becoming more and more independent – especially with the cellular option – Apple should consider new ways to communicate with it. At least letting the developers do it with deeper system integrations.

What do you think of that? Let me know in the comments below.

