Shia LeBeouf did not laugh at my son at the Oscars: the mother of Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf laughs the last time at haters who accused him of giggling at Zach Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome, at Oscars 2020.

When announcing the prize for Best Live Action Short Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, LaBeouf, 33, seemed to deviate from his lines of laughter. Many on Twitter interpreted the giggling maliciously against his co-star “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, Gottsagen, 34.

But Gottsagen’s own mother has come to defend the star of the “Transformers”.

“Shia is just amazing, you know? We really love him. I think they are grinning because it was difficult to open the envelope, ”says Shelley Gottsagen, 64, TooFab. “Their friendship is really very, very beautiful … It upset me when I thought someone thought Shia could have had a kind of negative attitude because he was nothing, nothing, nothing but supportive.”

The couple became “tight” while filming the film about a man running away from a health care institution in North Carolina, Gottsagen says.

“They love each other [and] really encourage each other,” she says, “Shia has strongly supported Zack as an actor, his professionalism. [He] has done a lot to promote the film, you know, what Shia always doesn’t does – that’s not really his thing, but he did it for Zack. “

LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el, 44, also defended the actor and pointed out that he had only agreed to award the prize if Gottsagen could present with him.

Gottsagen wrote history as the first person with Down syndrome to present at the Oscars, according to Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, an organization for the disabled.

“For nearly a century, disability has clearly been omitted from the Hollywood diversity talk, [so this] award ceremony marks a substantial step forward for both the Academy and the entertainment industry as a whole,” Ruderman said in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that this milestone serves as a springboard for greater inclusion in Hollywood, including through an increased authentic cast of actors with disabilities in disability-based roles and a powerful role.”

During the filming of “Peanut Butter Falcon” in 2017, LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication. He is said to have spent part of his time in court-ordered rehabilitation to write the semi-autobiographical script for the critically acclaimed “Honey Boy.”

