Shetland Season 6 Release Date | Cast, filming and episodes

BBC One gave Shetland fans an early Christmas present in December by extending the crime drama for two more series.

In the sixth series of Shetlands, Douglas Henshall will repeat his lead role as Jimmy Perez – a detective inspector who investigates homicides in the Scottish Islands.

Here is everything we know so far.

When is series 6 from Shetland on BBC One?

BBC One has not announced a broadcast date for Shetland’s sixth series. Filming is scheduled to begin in March this year. The seventh series will be shot in 2021.

Gaynor Holmes, editor-in-chief of BBC Drama Scotland, said in December that BBC One viewers are set for “an unmissable David Kane series when they return next year.”

How many other Shetland series will there be?

The BBC has confirmed that Shetland is renewing series 6 and 7, but nothing has been said about the future of the series.

Ann Cleeves, the author of the books on which Shetland is based, said in March last year that the eighth Shetland book, Wild Fire, would be the last in the series.

Who is in the cast of Shetland Series 6?

Douglas Henshall returns as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez alongside Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison Tosh Macintosh in the sixth series of the Shetland Islands.

Where is Shetland filmed?

The series is filmed in the archipelago’s Shetland Islands and elsewhere on mainland Scotland. The cast and crew are usually based in Glasgow.

What happened in Shetland Series 5?

In the fifth series of the drama, Perez investigated the murder of the young Nigerian man Daniel and the disappearance of his sister Zezi after a severed hand was washed up on the beach of the Shetland Islands.

Perez began to suspect that a trafficking gang on the island was responsible for the murder of Daniel and the kidnapping of Zezi. His main suspects – the Hayes family – were found murdered in their home shortly afterwards, and only one surviving family member was declared dead.

Perez visited Aaron McGuire in Glasgow, whom he believed played a crucial role in the gang. During this time, the suspect Callum committed suicide under the care of DC Sandy Wilson.

Perez soon realized that Alice, the new Shetland woman he had fallen in love with during the series, was standing behind the island’s trading ring after McGuire was informed of the police’s attempt to lure him out of the shadows. It is then discovered that Alice’s husband was in debt to Chris, which meant that he was being blackmailed into trafficking and that Zezi was found in a cottage on Unst that Chris was renovating.