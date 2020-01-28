Sheriff's astonishing tweet about a boulder on the street becomes wonderfully viral

If you’re on the snow-covered streets of Telluride in San Miguel County, Colorado, look for boulders.

Small boulders, large boulders and especially large boulders the size of small boulders.

A large boulder the size of a small boulder completely blocks Highway 145 mm78 on Silverpick Rd to the east. Please be careful and watch out for ambulances in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu

– San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

Yes, this is an official tweet from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Twitter feed. The account itself has a few thousand followers and most of its previous tweets have each received a small handful of retweets.

But this has over 19,000 and counts.

Not surprisingly, many of the answers were the same.

ah yes, a large boulder the size of a small boulder

– Joshua Rush (@ JoshuaRush) January 27, 2020

It wasn’t long before the jokes started.

Did … did a confident little boulder write that?

– Attorney @ Law (@TheGlare_TM) January 27, 2020

I think we should be grateful that it wasn’t a big boulder the size of a big boulder.

– Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@ RobAnderson2018), January 28, 2020

wow, look at the sizes of the thing

– Adam M. Sachs (@AddySachs), January 27, 2020

So many zingers.

Schrödinger’s boulders. Big and small at the same time.

– Manuel Lopez del Rio (@mlopezdelrio), January 27, 2020

Who would win in a fight? One big little boulder or 20 little big boulders?

– Paul 👻 (@ pablo_honey1) January 27, 2020

Don’t take these things for granite.

– Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2020

The always professional sheriff continued to tweet as if nothing was wrong.

Highway 145 mm78 on Silverpick Rd is now clear of the boulder that blocked the lane to the east. Both lanes are passable.

– San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

(Although the report finally confirmed the exact size of the boulder, this is certainly a subtle allusion to the glorious popularity of the initial tweet.)

The boulder that fell onto Highway 145 at Silverpick Rd outside of Telluride was approximately 4 feet x 4 feet x 4 feet (64 cubic feet) and weighed approximately 10,000 pounds. No injuries or vehicle damage. The eastbound lane was blocked for about 30 minutes until a snow plow could move the boulder away from the highway. pic.twitter.com/mpCF3JdsC8

– San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

64 cubits ft. Is this a medium-sized boulder, a large small boulder or a small large boulder?

We cannot see the debate coming to an end soon …

I want to hear more about the boulder.

– Stan (@ StanDAlone2016), January 27, 2020

,