Sheriff raids cancer fraudster Belle Gibson's house for unpaid fine

Cancer fraudster Belle Gibson in Melbourne was searched for more than two years after being fined for wrongly claiming that she had cured herself of brain cancer.

The Sheriff’s Office of Victoria raided the 28-year-old’s house in Northcote, north of Melbourne, on Wednesday.

The items were confiscated to recover Gibson’s unpaid fine, which was originally $ 410,000, and had grown to over half a million dollars in costs and interest.

“Consumer affairs Victoria is determined to recover the debts Ms. Gibson owes to the Victorian public and will continue to pursue Ms. Gibson until she is fully repaid,” a spokeswoman said.

Gibson last appeared in court in June 2019 when it was announced that she had spent over $ 90,000 in two years, including $ 13,000 for clothing, accessories, and cosmetics. She had also traveled to Bali and Africa.

“I don’t think your number is correct,” she said to the federal court at the time.

Gibson told the court that a man named Clive, who she said lived with her and her son in the Northcote house, was helping them to live.

She also said that Clive paid for her trip to Africa – but he wasn’t her partner and she didn’t know what he was doing for a living.

Gibson said, however, that she could not pay the penalty.

“I am currently unable to pay a $ 410,000 fine,” she said.

The court imposed the fine in September 2017 after Gibson was found guilty of misleading and misleading behavior. It turned out that she misled her readers when she claimed alternative therapies and diets had cured her brain tumor.

It was later revealed that she never had the disease.

Gibson earned $ 420,000 through a social media empire, cookbook, and app based on the claims. She said she donated a large portion of her profits to charity, but only donated about $ 10,000.

Consumer affairs Victoria opened an investigation and filed a civil suit against Gibson and her company Inkerman Road Nominees that was closed.

-with AAP