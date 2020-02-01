Sheriff: High school student reported razor blades in chewing gum

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. – Tennessee sheriff officials warned after razor blades were discovered in a pack of chewing gum.

Researchers told WREG that a student at the Bolivar Central High School opened the pack of chewing gum and found three razor blades in it.

The student informed the school resource officer, who contacted the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the student was not injured.

Researchers said that the package of gums allegedly still had the plastic package around it when it was opened by the student.

No details have been released about where exactly the gum was purchased, whether the student found the gum or if the gum was given to him.

Sheriff officials urged everyone to be careful when opening similar products.

The Hardeman County Board of Education said the case was under investigation. Board members told WREG that they were relieved that the student was not injured and relieved that he had handed over the item to the school resource officer.

