Sheriff: Florida first class teacher tried to buy an “8 ball” meth at school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Indictments were filed against a Florida teacher after the Sheriff officials said she was trying to buy methamphetamine while teaching.

Valerie Prince, a first-class teacher at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School in Jacksonville, was in contact with an undercover officer at the Clay County Sheriff office, according to a press release.

An audio recording made by CCSO and given to the media revealed to a woman talking to an officer about buying an $ 85 “eight ball” – an eighth of an ounce – of methamphetamine.

The woman, who was identified as Prince by the CCSO, heard the undercover officer that he could come to the school before the children arrive at 8.30 am or during her lunch break at 11 am.

“It was a pretty nonchalant request, and the indication was that it was not a problem for the suspect,” Clay County Sgt. Vincent Hall said.

The teacher planned to leave the classroom of first graders to buy the drugs, use some and keep the rest for her boyfriend, Clay County Lt. Domenic Paniccia with the CCSO during a press conference Friday, February 7.

The CCSO actually made the arrest after school, Hall said. Prince was accused of possession of methamphetamine.

“In a case like this, for a teacher who is willing to leave the classroom, leave those children and intend to consume any kind of drugs, and then return to the classroom environment where they are for children is unacceptable, “said Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Prince also admitted that she used methamphetamine ten times in the last five to six months, the press release said.

CNN contacted Duval County Public School Board for comment, but did not hear it immediately. It was not clear from Saturday whether Prince had retained a lawyer.

Prince was detained in the Clay County Jail – scheduled to be read on March 10, according to court reports.

