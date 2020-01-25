Shelby sells far more trucks than hot Mustangs

Photo: Shelby Americans

Forgive us, oh gods of achievement, because we have left you! According to a statement from Autoblog, Shelby American sells about two and a half times as many performance-oriented F-series pickups as Mustangs. If there’s anything as gorgeous as Shelby’s 825hp Super Snake Mustang, why should you consider the F-150 a viable option at all?

According to Jonathan Marsh from Shelby, the Las Vegas-based company builds about 300 hot Mustang variants a year. These include the high-performance super snake, the Shelby GT and the Shelby WideBody, as well as the Shelby GT-S Sixt, which is only available for rent. Obviously, this number doesn’t include the Ford-made GT350 and GT500 that license the Shelby name, but aren’t properly associated with the company’s Shelby.

In the meantime, the company is building about 750 Shelby conversions for the Ford F-series each year, and Marsh says the trucks started selling pony cars five years ago! The range of Shelby Trucks includes the Shelby Raptor, the Shelby F-150, the Shelby F-150 Super Snake and the new two-seat Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport. Most of these truck designs [around 70 percent] are outsourced to a store in Indiana, Tuscany.

In addition to the add-ons for chassis, Shelby also provides the typical PS boost for which these oh so many trucks are known. The Raptor has an output of up to 525 hp and a torque of up to 610 lb-ft. The F-150 models with V8 drive are available with an optional compressor that offers a capacity of up to 755 horses. These charged pickups start at a low price of $ 105,000.

What did the world come for? Ford perfected the sports truck with its first-generation Lightning. Why would anyone need this over-the-top power truck with a barely usable pickup bed and limited seating?

I guess I’m trying to buy more Shelby Mustangs, you cowards!