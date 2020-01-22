Shelby Harris signs with Drew Rosenhaus: Defensive star days in Denver seem ready

Shelby Harris runs after Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff, US TODAY Sports.

Shelby Harris has long been the superstar in Denver’s defense that few people talked about.

Now it seems that his days in the Mile High City are coming to an end while he signed on Wednesday with super agent Drew Rosenhaus.

@ ShelbyHarris93 welcome to the family @RosenhausSports! pic.twitter.com/smq2jAxNoY

– Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) January 22, 2020

Rosenhaus has long been known for the biggest stars in the sport. He recently broke ties with the infamous former NFL star Antonio Brown. But he also represented players such as Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Frank Gore, Rob Gronkowski, Tyreek Hill and Terrell Owens.

The common thread there? They are all big stars that have large pay slips.

A huge payday is justified for Harris. After being heavily underused in Oakland, Harris landed in Denver in 2017 as a backup. But he made one great game after another and earned his way to the starting line-up, where he flourished in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, Harris was the seventh highest-rated domestic defense liner in the NFL per Pro Football Focus, with an overall rating of 90.7. He did a little bit of everything that season; he grabbed three bags and 10 QB hurried, knocked four balls down on the scrim line and even picked up Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone to seal a Broncos victory.

Last year, despite being much lower than PFF (76.8), Harris enjoyed career heights in pockets (6) and beaten balls (8), while he became the NFL leader in beaten balls (12) for the past two years. That is what makes him so deadly; Harris can rush the passer-by (22 QB hurries last season), but when he knows he can’t get there, he has an extraterrestrial timing to strike the line of scrimmage.

And on top of all those passing game skills, Harris is also a solid run-stop. He took 66 last stops with the Broncos and also forced a mess.

So no doubt he has earned a bigger salary and now Rosenhaus, one of the best negotiators in all sports, will make sure he gets it.

Last year, Harris played for the Broncos for just $ 3 million. But Spotrac says his “market value” is $ 11.7 million a year, which is probably too rich for the Broncos’ blood.

Yes, they are somewhere between $ 60-80 million under the cap, depending on which source they use, but Harris is one of the 29 free agents who will have the Broncos next year. Emerging superstar and homegrown talent Justin Simmons is without a doubt the player to be signed first, but Harris was probably the second most important.

Harris would be expensive already, and although there was some hope that he could give Denver a discount earlier in his hometown, that all disappeared with the signing of Rosenhaus.

In all likelihood, the Broncos will have to continue without their best domestic defensive lineman and Harris will also be difficult to replace. Although the team slowly started defending in 2019, they grew strongly over the course of the season under Vic Fangio and Harris was a big reason why.