Shelby Harris shares the secret about how basketball led to being the best NFL pass blocker

Shelby Harris celebrates the Broncos victory over the Raiders. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

With only 11 seconds to play between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders, the city Broncos saw their advantage almost faded away when Derek Carr connected with Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown.

The Broncos, who led the entire game, saw that their 13-point lead was reduced in the second half of their 2019 season finale. Then, Jon Gruden decided to make a 2-point conversion, to try to give the city of Oakland a victory in the last Raiders game associated with the city.

However, Gruden's brave call didn't work because Shelby Harris was there.

Call it Dikembe Mutombo of the NFL; Harris is the best pass blocker in the league this year.

In the attempt to convert 2 points from Oakland, a second consecutive pass to Renfrow, Harris put his giant glove on the way to launch, basically ending the hopes of winning the Raiders.

"You knew it was going to be a quick pass, and it was going to be quite difficult to get a sack on it, so it is best to knock the ball down," Harris explained. "Great coverage … It's a team thing. Great final play."

"I understand that the 2-point conversion goes for it, but that's exactly what happens," Harris said of defending the Broncos' No. 1 red zone in the NFL.

That play basically ensured the Broncos' victory and said it was the second best play of his career after Ben Roethlisberger's interception last year, which occurred in the end zone and helped the Broncos keep their playoff hopes alive. . And he remembered the blocked field goal to beat the Chargers in his third best move, recalling his career in Denver.

This year, Harris entered the final game with 8 passes defended, and left with 10, the league leader for a defensive lineman by far.

At the beginning of the last quarter, he finished another Raiders play by putting his hand on the ball and hitting it against the ground.

So how is Harris doing so well by blocking passes on the scrimmage line?

"Well, little known fact, I am the absolute leader of high school basketball for blocked shots," Harris told Zach Segars of Mile High Sports on Sunday night. "Hey, look it up!", He shouted at a likely incredulous teammate.

"I feel it is a matter of time," Harris continued seriously about his ability to tear down passes on the line. "When you're so close to the quarterback, you can see his eyes and see where he is throwing the ball."

So, will the Broncos continue to have the best pass blocker in the NFL next year?

"I love it here," Harris explained. “I love what this team is building. I love all my teammates, except Mike Purcell (laughs) … It has been a great moment, an incredible moment and I hope it doesn't end. "

Harris has to be among the best players on a long list of 29 free agents in which the Broncos have to decide to re-sign or let go. Actually, the only player who has an argument to sign before Harris is Justin Simmons, who enjoyed a season this year.

If the Broncos are intelligent, they will bring back Harris and Simmons as the first and second signed free agent. Because not only Harris has 17 total passes defended in three seasons, but also 13 catches.

He is one of the NFL's most underrated defensive linemen and helps give the Broncos a more dynamic defense. And if Derek Wolfe leaves, having an unconditional veteran like Harris in the middle is key.