Sheffield United - West Ham: television, live stream, time, forecast

Loading...

Sheffield United welcomes West Ham in the Premier League opening game of the weekend.

The blades are victorious in three games but remain in the top eight – a testament to their remarkable efforts.

However, Chris Wilder’s team cannot be criticized too harshly as they have both lost to Manchester City and Liverpool.

West Ham is in high spirits after the successful return of David Moyes.

The Hammers won both of Moyes’ opening games 4-0 against Bournemouth and 2-0 against Gillingham.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Sheffield United v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United – West Ham?

Sheffield United 1, West Ham 0 8:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020,

How to watch Sheffield United v West Ham on TV and live stream

You can follow the game live in the Sky Sports Premier League and in the Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7 p.m.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Moyes seems to fit West Ham, though he failed in a previous relegation battle against Sunderland.

He stabilized the ship last time and shows signs of a similar effect in 2019/20.

This won’t be a classic, but it will be a close one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 West Ham