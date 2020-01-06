Shedding coal in the United States saves lives and aids harvesting

Loading...

Enlarge /

Much of the discussion about switching power sources focuses on costs, particularly whether switching to renewable energy costs more than fossil fuels. However, the cost of fossil fuels goes far beyond the cost of providing the fuel. Fossil fuels cost money by harming human health and the environment. These costs are not calculated for the electricity generated. Instead, they are paid for by society as a whole – and before the price of the inevitable costs of climate change.

In the United States, the rationale for the Obama era climate regulations included the idea that avoiding these costs would save the regulations. However, this claim was controversial, and the Trump administration’s withdrawal of these regulations also brought economic benefits.

What was missing is a clear measure of the impact of fossil fuel pollution. To correct this, Jennifer Burney of the University of California, San Diego, used a natural experiment conducted by the United States: older coal-fired power plants are being shut down and replaced with natural gas, which causes far less pollution. Using data from a decade of disappearing coal-fired power plants, Burney found that tens of thousands of deaths from coal-fired replacement had been avoided. As an additional bonus, the productivity of the surrounding farms was increased.

Pursuit of the immeasurable

A large number of pollutants are generated when fossil fuels are burned. There is carbon dioxide, which changes the climate, and sulfates, which form aerosols and lead to acid rain. Ozone can form from some of the other pollutants released, and particulate matter creates additional health risks. Finally, coal contains mercury and other metals that can have various toxic effects. For some of them, we have good estimates of health effects, and generation plants are required to track their release of pollutants. However, other pollutants are not recorded at all, so that there are gaps that make it difficult to estimate the contributions of individual power plants.

Instead of finding out what is being produced while a plant is operating, Burney decided to keep track of what changes when a plant shuts down. The locations of the facilities are well documented and could be related to data on human health and agricultural productivity, broken down by county and giving an impression of the local impact. Satellite data could also track the presence of materials such as aerosols and ozone in the regions affected by closures.

Using data from 2005 to 2016, Burney determined when plants (almost exclusively coal) were shut down and when new ones (both coal and natural gas) went into operation. Subsequently, she followed changes in the measures for human and agricultural well-being from the area. While there are undoubtedly other factors that affected these measures in each area, they are likely to span the hundreds of plants that have changed status over the period. It is also not clear how widespread the expectation is that the impact will be relative to the location of the facility. Burney carried out both a conservative measure, in which effects were checked 25 km in front of the power plant, and a more expansive one, in which a radius of 200 km was examined.

One of the interesting things she found was that the opening of new factories didn’t correlate with statistically significant changes. She suggests that this is probably due to the fact that the newer plants use the latest pollution control technology and therefore have less impact on the surrounding communities. This could indicate that yields will decrease in the coming decades as coal plants shut down.

Big losses

But for the plants that were closed in the decade she was studying, the results were dramatic. The decommissioning of coal-fired power plants was associated with a decrease in ozone and aerosols due to sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. For the latter two chemicals, the decrease faded due to the distance from the closed facility. (Ozone dynamics were a bit more complicated.)

Burney found that “these lower aerosol and ozone concentrations brought almost immediate benefits to crop health and productivity.” All deaths in the counties closest to the closed facility decreased by 1 percent, with the elderly being the main beneficiaries. Overall, the data suggest that approximately 27,000 premature deaths were avoided between 2005 and 2016. Confidence intervals range from 2,700 to 50,000, but the numbers increase as a larger radius is used around the plant. The effects on crops were even more dramatic. Nearby corn and soybean yields rose by over five percent. Wheat yield rose by four percent.

When these numbers were converted to the remaining coal-fired power plants, Burney found that despite the conservative estimate of 25 km, they caused approximately 330,000 premature deaths and a 10 billion bushel loss in grain over the decade she studied. As a reference, she notes that the crop loss corresponds to about half a year of production; This is equivalent to five percent of the total US crops in this decade.

However, the news is not all good when it comes to the climate. The aerosols produced by these plants reflect sunlight and have a net cooling effect that outweighs the often black particles that they also produce. However, when they close, the reflective aerosols that they produce quickly decrease, leading at least locally to a shift from mesh cooling to mesh warming. Overall, the closure of hundreds of plants could lead to local warming.

As mentioned above, the results of plant closings may change as coal’s poor economics may affect some of the newer plants that have more effective control over pollution. This means that the payments for the closure of plants will gradually decrease. But Burney also notes that her analysis doesn’t include things like lost productivity and medical costs; it’s just about mortality. If these costs are taken into account, the profits from the coal switchover can remain substantial.

Sustainability in nature, 2020. DOI: 10.1038 / s41893-019-0453-5 (About DOIs).