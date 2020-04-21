‘She was superwoman:’ Shorewood restaurant owner handed absent after battling COVID-19

SHOREWOOD — Gloria Robinson had a zest for lifestyle, and significant benchmarks when it came to operating her small business with her spouse — Nino’s Southern Sides in Shorewood.

“She was just a fantastic, phenomenal woman,” mentioned Lamont Robinson, Gloria’s son.

Like the food stuff she cooked at her Shorewood restaurant, Gloria Robinson introduced convenience to the soul.

“Even although she was small in stature, she was probably the strongest human being I have at any time identified,” explained Lamont Robinson.

The 64-year-aged got unwell in late March and went to the healthcare facility.

“At that stage, she was working a steady fever,” stated Lamont Robinson. “She was not emotion well. She experienced a cough.”

She was admitted to the ICU in the course of what her son hoped would be a shorter medical center stay. She in no way came household.

“My mom dealt with leukemia and lupus,” reported Lamont Robinson. “This virus, on top rated of all those two circumstances, just designed the fantastic storm.”

That storm has separated superior school sweethearts. Heartbroken, Odell Robinson is mourning his bride of more than 40 many years.

“She was normally doing a little something for someone,” said Odell Robinson. “Just figuring out the people…excuse me. She was like superwoman. I know she’s resting peacefully up in heaven.”

Gloria Robinson loved her kitchen, her consumers and her spouse and children.

“She was one of a kind,” mentioned Odell Robinson. “She was incredibly one of a kind.”

Her loved ones is now praying other folks will fully grasp the gravity of a virus that carries on to claim lives.

“I you should not want people today to make light of it for the reason that it has not impacted them the way it has impacted other people,” explained Lamont Robinson.

Robinson’s family said they are not positive how she contracted the virus, and as of Tuesday, April 21, they ended up however working to determine what is very best for the long term of their business devoid of her presence.

