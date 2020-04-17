She is a nurse. She is pregnant. It has COVID-19.

The cough can be any. Amanda Joyce didn’t even notice him as he was racing through busy days on the labor and delivery floors at Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he worked as a nurse. She only registered when her sister asked during a phone call, “Oh, you have a cough?”

It was Friday, March 20.

Joyce woke up the next morning, feeling she was back again and again. She reached for her phone and used an app to check her baby’s heart rate. Joyce was five and a half pregnant.

Now Joyce, 33, is experiencing a real-time experiment. What does COVID-19 look like in pregnant women? And how does it affect pregnancy?

Joyce suffered from excruciating pain and headache for three days, so bad that she couldn’t sleep, and a fever she couldn’t handle before calling her obstetrician. The doctor said Joyce should be tested for a coronavirus. But she was so careful, she says, not going out unless absolutely necessary, forcing family members to bathe first when they get home, disinfecting everything that enters the house.

“I was like, I just don’t think so,” Joyce recalls, telling her OB. “I was really convinced I had the flu.”

Their first COVID-positive pregnant patient

By the time the lab confirmed it was positive, Joyce could no longer move. She was lying in bed, sobbing, she says. She could not sleep or retain fluids – she had no taste or smell and no appetite. She had been taking Tylenol for days and still had her temperature fluctuating just below 102 degrees. She lay awake nights praying for anyone with a worse COVID-19 case.

“I don’t know how it could be worse, it’s so horrible,” says Joyce, who has what would be considered a moderate case because she’s not in the hospital. She went to the hospital twice.

When Joyce couldn’t take more than a few steps without breathing air, her husband took her to a respiratory hospital. There, the doctors ran some tests and decided it was best not to admit it. Joyce says she was anxious to be accepted. She didn’t want to end up on a fan. The survival rate in patients with COVID-19 is not good.

But two days later, Joyce returned to the hospital, this time in the emergency room. There was chest pain, this gasping breath that signaled pneumonia and was dehydrated. With Joyce in an isolation room attached to IV fluids and an ECG, a team of obstetricians and infectious disease specialists are organized. She was their first COVID positive patient.

Doctors have decided to put Joyce on a combination of antibiotic, Zithromax and hydroxychloroquine, also known as Paquenil, an antimalarial drug President Trump is promoting for patients with COVID-19.

“The data that supports treatment, whether you are pregnant or not, with this medication regimen are not very stable,” says Dr. Daniel Katz, a fetal maternal medicine specialist who consulted with Joyce. But “she was getting worse, I was trying to do my best to help her not be admitted to the hospital.”

There are no proven treatments for COVID-19. Joyce worried about taking these medicines, as well as the blood thinner she had to add to prevent clots from forming. However, she trusts her doctors. And Joyce has to breathe.

“She still provoked a little anxiety,” she says, “but if the mother is not well, the baby will not be well. “

Katz says many of his patients are unusually worried these days. He tries to reassure them. At present, according to him, there is no reason to believe that pregnant women are more likely to become ill than the general population. But he knows that all unanswered questions are difficult.

“Anxiety and the unknown really go hand in hand,” Katz says.

Joyce was able to go home with doctors who monitor her heart rate – Pakenil medicine can disrupt heart rhythms. Her breathing became deeper and easier. Were these the drugs or was COVID-19 just finished pumping up Amanda Joyce?

I’m looking for pregnancy clues and COVID-19

This is one of many unknowns that she can help resolve. Joyce agreed to respond to the studies and to send his medical records to researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, who began a nationwide study of pregnant women suffering from the disease.

“There are so many questions,” says Dr. Stephanie Gough, the study’s lead researcher. “It’s a new disease. We do not know how to manage it. “

These researchers will try to determine whether coronavirus symptoms are different in pregnant women and whether the effects on the fetus are different in the first, second and third trimesters. They will look at the experience of patients like Joyce who are being treated with experimental drugs. And they will review early birth rates as well as cases of transmission or immunity to the newborn baby if they occur.

Gau says her group will publish what they see as soon as possible.

“It’s hard to say we don’t know,” Gow says. “Most people understand that there are certain risks, but even if they are able to say what to look out for or what those risks are, it is really difficult to care for patients because of the uncertainty of the whole pandemic.”

Hospital districts in Boston are also collaborating to investigate COVID-19 and pregnancy, says Dr. Ilona Goldfarb, a specialist in maternal fetal medicine. She is a COVID-19 midwife at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Goldfarb says it pays particular attention to postpartum depression during a pandemic.

And Goldfarb says the primary concern he hears from patients is how a coronavirus attack will affect their delivery experience. It reassures them, labor and delivery are a haven in hospitals.

“When I’m in the delivery room with a patient, it’s still a pretty beautiful experience,” says Goldfarb. “There is a lot of joy, there is a lot of excitement and optimism, which is incredible in the midst of this crisis.”

This does not mean that the labor and delivery ward is not risky for patients or providers. Among 215 pregnant patients who were born at two hospitals in New York during the pandemic, 33 tested positive for coronavirus. Only 29 showed symptoms at the time of the test.

As of today, Goldfarb says that all Partners HealthCare hospitals will test pregnant patients admitted for birth and birth. Other hospitals in Boston do this to some extent. Tufts Medical Center, for example, tests patients who are scheduled for C-sections but not those who arrive for active labor.

Joyce inches to recovery

One month after Joyce woke up feeling she was hit by a train, she still had low quality fever. Her sister, Moria Hill, who checks at least once a day, is worried.

“I feel like the infection is still there, which is just the nucleus right now,” Hill tells Joyce during a phone call.

Hill and other family members and friends who usually stop by to help cook or clean or visit cannot do anything for Joyce until she tests for the negative coronavirus. Joyce hopes this happens next week.

Once she leaves the house, Joyce will be able to see her OB for verification. Joyce says the baby is moving a lot, which doctors say is a good sign. Joyce is not sure when she will return to work. She is not sure if she will be immunized against the coronavirus or how long the immunity can last.

“If I could be promised I wouldn’t get it again, I’d obviously have a pulse to come back to be right there every day,” Joyce says. “But I just couldn’t do it again.”

And Joyce carries some guilt. On those days when she had a cough she didn’t even notice, Joyce may have infected some colleagues.

“The first day I found out I was crying so hard, I was on the phone with my boss and I was like, ‘I’m sorry,'” she says. “I had no idea, he didn’t even register for me. It was hard to put up with. “

There are many things to do now, as Joyce thinks of entering a world upside down during the month she is ill, a world where Joyce and her husband hope to have a healthy baby girl.

Even when she feels normal again, the world will not be.