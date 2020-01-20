She has it red and small! Rosalia opens her legs and shows it below

Rosalia appears with a sexy outfit that shows how red and small she is

The beautiful Spanish singer and songwriter are only 26 years old, and she has achieved many successes, showing that being young is not synonymous with immatureness as many people think.

In the past months, Rosalia has come to that place of fame for which she had fought for years, through humiliations and negative comments.

Many of those who are now her colleagues had the opportunity to meet Rosalia before she was famous and told her in the face that she had no talent.

But she as a whole diva not only showed that she has a great talent, but also a heart attack and a preference for fashion.

