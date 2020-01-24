She beat Barty's next opponent at Wimbledon

Riske came from a fall against Barty in July and prevailed against Görges 1-6, 7: 6, 6: 2 on Friday.

Ashleigh Barty on her win on Friday.Credit:AAP

Barty was happy with her form against Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan when she got over a slow start and won 6-3, 6-2.

“Hopefully there’s a little bit left in me,” said Barty. “I think the floor was cleaner today. I felt more comfortable on my racket. I felt I could place the ball where I wanted more than I wanted to.” Not.

“It’s more of a feeling than anything else. Apparently I’ve been able to find a way and solve problems for the past two or three weeks.”

Barty said she hadn’t lost sleep from losing Riske and would treat her like any other opponent.

“Whoever I play in the next round, we don’t prepare otherwise. We just go out and try,” said Barty.

Barty said she was confident of being able to think on her feet during a game and adjust her tactics depending on how the game went.

“‘Tyz’ (coach Craig Tyzzer) sits down and watches a few games, then we talk about it, put our brains together and see how we think, how we can handle the game and how we can work on their strengths, bring it back to my strengths, “said Barty.

“So it’s exactly the same whether I’ve played someone 10 times or played him once. They’re a fresh start every time.”