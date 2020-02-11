Shayna Baszler shows up on WWE Monday Night Raw and prepares the WrestleMania match

Shayna Baszler showed up on Raw and attacked Becky Lynch. Photo credit: WWE

The biggest rumors about the WWE women and WrestleMania were that Charlotte Flair would challenge NXT champion Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch would face Shayna Baszler.

That seems to be exactly what will happen.

Charlotte appeared at NXT on the USA Network last week and disregarded the women before Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair attacked them and defended the name of NXT.

Now Shayna Baszler appeared on Monday evening and laid out Becky Lynch.

WrestleMania: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE Raw title

Becky Lynch fought Asuka in a rematch from her Royal Rumble fight. In this match, Lynch defeated Asuka for the first time and the result was the same on Monday night Raw.

While Lynch said that her goal was to make Asuka a monster again, she pushed her back – albeit in a great match.

Not only that, but also the events after the match showed that Asuka is done with the raw title scene and can again work as half of the tag team champion.

After the game, Shayna Baszler ran in and attacked Becky Lynch.

Baszler took Lynch down and then took out her mouthpiece and bit a piece off Lynch’s neck.

Shayna Baszler left while officials came to help Lynch.

It looks like Baszler has switched to Monday Night Raw and this will be the Raw Women’s title match at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania: Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the WWE NXT title

The biggest surprise, although we have already reported it here, Charlotte Flair has decided to use her Royal Rumble win to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT championship.

Ripley came to Raw to challenge Charlotte, but Flair said nothing. Charlotte then went to NXT but didn’t say yes. instead insult Bianca Belair.

With the words “We are NXT” Ripley and Belair Charlotte took out.

Ripley is defending her title against Belair at the next NXT TakeOver event this Sunday and is not surprised when Charlotte shows up at this event to face her challenge.

Rhea Ripley will defend her NXT title against Charlotte at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania: Bayley vs. for WWE SmackDown titles

Finally there is Bayley.

There is no telling what WWE has planned for them. She defeated Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble and is next to defend her title against Carmela.

What people need to be aware of is that Bayley has spoken a little bit about Sasha Banks recently, but will they make one of them the baby face?

If there is a multi-person match for a women’s title, it could be the SmackDown title with Laxey Evans, Naomi and maybe Sasha Banks in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania will take place on April 5 at 7:00 p.m. on the WWE Network.