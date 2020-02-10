Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania? Drops huge hint before WWE Raw

Shayna Baszler has been systematically included in the squad since the Survivor series. The Queen of Spades, however, still has a lot to do and has now officially annoyed a change to the main lineup. In fact, it could be as fast as Raw tonight! So Shayna Baszler becomes a serious opportunity in Wrestlemania.

Social media notice in front of Raw

Some WWE superstars give subtle hints when it comes to future main calls and even championship opportunities. Shayna is no different when the former NXT champion went to Instagram with a cryptic post.

Shayna uploaded the badge picture of her and Becky Lynch to Survivor Series. While you might argue that this is a merchandise plug that it could be, others think there is more to it.

There were persistent rumors that Shayna will be on Raw this week. We have to find out whether this rumor is true or not until tonight. However, it could be something real since Shayna has almost disappeared from NXT television. Given how dominant she was as a champion, this raises some interesting questions.

Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania?

Chances are that Shayna will appear in Raw, whether she appears in Raw’s episode today or not. The real question is whether Shayna will make it to WrestleMania this year.

The timing of a possible feud between Baszler and Becky Lynch couldn’t be better. Becky has another title defense against Asuka on Raw. If Becky stays, she needs a new challenger. I don’t think the WWE could have found anything better than Baszler since there was little to do on NXT.

Becky Lynch has had a serious shortage of competitors since becoming Becky with two belts. Even if all women on the squad could be good opponents, Becky needs a serious threat at this point. Shayna hits this description at a discount.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

As you may know, Shayna is one of the four riders of the MMA, while Becky is one of the four riders of the WWE. The feud writes itself and has the potential for an even bigger four-on-four game in the future.

Even though I’m very happy about a match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler, I’m afraid of something that will happen to the loser of the feud. Becky has been at the top for a while, so it wouldn’t be a problem for her to be dethroned by Shayna.

What does that mean for Becky after WrestleMania? The opposite also applies here. If Shayna lost to Becky, where would she be in the WWE and would it violate her status? So when Shayna comes, I hope the WWE has a good plan for this feud. With one plan, they can protect both superstars and take them to new heights. Let’s see what happens tonight.