Shaughna and Paige from Love Island were shocked when boys returned from Casa Amor

Love Island is seriously heated, while Casa Amor is coming to an end and the boys are returning to the main villa.

In a preview clip for tonight’s episode, ITV teased a very explosive link because the islanders decide whether or not to join a new boy or girl or stay with their original partner.

And judging by the faces of some girls, it seems that it is about to go down in the villa.

In the clip, Shaughna Phillips and Paige Turley look very tense, waiting to see if their men have jumped off the ship or remained loyal.

As she stares eagerly at the entrance to the villa, Shaughna – unaware of Callum’s new love interest Molly and has decided to stay with him – seems to say a short prayer.

Clearly amazed by the decisions of one of the boys, Siannise Fudge panted.

In the meantime, Demi Jones can mutter the word: “What!” When one of the boys returns.

It comes after the girls and boys have received a text message stating that there is a link.

At the beginning of the first look clip, Siannise reads the message.

She says: “Boys, I have a text message. Girls, tonight there will be a link in which you have to decide whether you want to stay linked to your boy who has lived in Casa Amor. #splitortwist #gowithyourgut. “

One of the new boys then calls “Twist”, but the atmosphere is very different from Casa Amor when Callum receives the same message.

“This will be a very, very fiery one,” says Nas.

Hinting that he is going to dump Shaughna for new girl Molly, Callum replies: “Everyone will hate me when I come back.”

The camera then flashes at the girls who are stressed in the main villa.

While sitting in the beach hut, Demi says: ‘Oh my god! Please don’t bring another girl back. “

Meanwhile, Shaughna struggles to control her emotions and says to Paige, “I’m so scared to give that confidence to someone.”

How will she respond to Callum’s decision?

Love Island takes place on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays at 9 p.m.