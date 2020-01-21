Sharon Osbourne thanks the fans for pouring out love after Ozzy's Parkinson's revelation

Sharon Osbourne thanks the fans after a difficult morning.

Fans of Sharon and her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, were shocked on Tuesday when 71-year-old Ozzy announced on “Good Morning America” ​​that he had Parkinson’s in Stage 2.

“It’s not a death sentence as you can imagine,” Sharon, 67, assured fans of “GMA,” “but it affects certain nerves in your body.” And it’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day. “

Sharon later addressed the news on Tuesday on “The Talk” and said, “I’m fine. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have done an amazing amount with their love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends with whom we have not spoken in years have supported Ozzy and I feel good. And thanks to everyone. “

When asked by co – host Carrie Ann Inaba about what it was like to work on the day the interview was broadcast, Sharon replied: “[It ‘s good to be with you and with everyone here who is a family and so I have a second family. I don’t just have one, I have two. “

“And it’s just heartwarming just to get all of these positive reactions from everyone watching the show and our friends,” she continued. “And I know Ozzy will be overjoyed. He’ll be surprised. “

She added: “We won’t stop until Ozzy is back on the stage where he belongs. He was born for that.”