Sharon Osbourne looks stressed after Ozzy revealed that he has Parkinson's disease in an emotional GMA interview - The Sun

OZZY Osbourne’s announcement of his Parkinson’s fight has taken its toll on wife Sharon Osbourne, who seemed upset when she was first portrayed since the tragic revelation.

One day after The Talk host, 67, thanked fans for the “outpouring of love” after the couple had emotionally admitted to the world that the legendary rocker, 71, has a form of Parkinson’s disease, she was seen on an outing that looked stressed.

Sharon was seen in an emotional state for the first time since the release of Ozzy’s Parkinson’s, Credit: BackGrid

The Talk host admitted that her husband will have good days, but also “really bad days” Credit: BackGrid

She was visibly gloomy during a ride on a recent LA trip Credit: BackGrid

The famous couple revealed the scary diagnosis on Good Morning America Credit: Planet Photos

The British TV personality drove Wednesday morning in her red neighborhood in Los Angeles in a red Mini Cooper with a gloomy expression on her makeup-free face.

She expressed her gratitude to her fellow hosts of The Talk yesterday after becoming familiar with the health nightmare of her family.

“People have been wonderful with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends we haven’t talked to for years have supported Ozzy and it makes me feel good,” she told the ladies of the table .

The Black Sabbath frontman and his 37-year-old wife told Robin Roberts about last year’s GMA: “It’s Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s.”

Ozzy looked fragile when he trusted a walking stick after his announcement. Credit: BackGrid

Sharon confessed in tears how difficult this process had been for both of them Credit: GMA

Sharon continued: “It’s not a death sentence, but it does affect the nerves in your body.

“It’s like having a good day, then a good day and then a very bad day.”

Known as “The Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy has been suffering from the disease since his devastating diagnosis in February 2019 after having suffered a major fall requiring surgery on his neck.

He admitted that he currently has a whole body of medication to treat his severe nerve pain, but doctors cannot determine whether the dangerous fall or his condition is the cause of the persistent complications.

“I have numbness along this arm and my legs are getting cold. I don’t know if it’s Parkinson’s or something. That’s the problem,” he said.

Son Jack and daughter Kelly supported their father during the Robin Roberts interview Credit: GMA

Parkin 2 cannot be cured, but treatments are available to minimize the symptoms – although it is steadily degenerative.

The Grammy winner – who shares son Jack, 34, and daughters Aimee, 36, and Kelly, 35, with his wife – said it was “hard” to hide his illness from his passionate fans after being forced into a series of appearances to cancel .

Symptoms of Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain are gradually damaged for many years.

It is thought that about one in 500 people is affected by Parkinson’s disease and that most people starting to get symptoms are older than 50.

Men have a slightly higher risk of getting Parkinson’s than women.

Symptoms are usually broken down into motor and non-motor related problems.

They can include:

involuntary shaking of certain parts of the body (tremors)

slow motion

stiff and non-flexible muscles

depression and anxiety

balance problems

loss of sense of smell

trouble sleeping

memory problems

“You feel guilty. I’m not good with secrets. I can’t walk around with it anymore. It’s like I have no more excuses.

“I feel better now that I have a Parkinson’s case,” the long-haired singer Robin said.

the famous couple will travel to Switzerland in April to seek advice from the Parkinson’s specialist because they have exhausted all medical options in the US.

“We are going where we can go to find answers,” Sharon said.

More determined to find a cure than ever, the iconic rocker is hopeful that he will perform again soon.

“I just can’t wait to get well and set off again, that’s what kills me. I need it, you know – that’s my medicine.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Ozzy assured.

