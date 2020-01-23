Sharni Williams opens her home to bushfire heroes for Sydney Sevens

“We could definitely decorate them and help them get to the Sydney Sevens to show that we appreciate them.”

Williams’ children’s city of Batlow, west of Canberra, was considered “indefensible” before at least 20 homes, the local gas station, farms, orchards and livestock were lost in a major fire earlier this month.

“It was heartbreaking … I felt really helpless,” said Williams. “I kept checking my phone to find out where it was on fire. I kept telling my parents if they had heard anything because they were evacuated to Junee. People stayed behind to fight the fire. It was pretty busy . “

“I didn’t know what to do or how to help, so I launched the GoFundMe page to give something back to the city.”

Williams’ GoFundMe site has raised more than $ 25,000, which will go directly to the community as soon as it starts collecting and rebuilding the parts.

“The farmers are pretty devastated … it will take five to ten years for that to come back,” Williams said.

RA is donating $ 5 to buy Sydney Sevens tickets this long weekend on Australia Day to support relief and recovery efforts in the affected cities.

Loading

“I am very proud to be part of Rugby Australia, especially when they take on these initiatives,” said Williams. “I think that’s really important to give credit for where it’s due, and it’s thanks to the conflagrations that have struggled every day.”

In the meantime, World Rugby will also donate $ 500 per attempt the Australian men’s and women’s team will make at the upcoming event. This happened after the members of both teams agreed to donate $ 500 from their own pockets each time they crossed the paint.

RA boss Raelene Castle said: “The Sydney Sevens are one of the most popular events in the Sydney summer sports calendar and we want to use this event to generate as much support as possible for those affected by the bushfire crisis.”

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading