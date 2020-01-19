Sharma and Kohli dismiss India to win the ODI series

Run the machine: India’s Rohit Sharma.Credit:AP

David Warner turned out cheap and Finch ran away after a pervasive mix-up with Smith when the two ended up at the same end.

Smith recovered with a typically flowing knock and added 127 runs with the shapely Marnus Labuschagne (54) before the gates started falling at the other end.

Kohli took a breathtaking one-handed catch to send Labuschagne back, and Mitchell Starc, who was promoted to pinch hit in the same order, fell in the same Ravindra Jadeja.

Steve Smith leaves after cracking 131.Credit:AP

Smith couldn’t deny his ninth ODI century, however, and the prolific Australian made a run-a-ball 131 before going deep.

Jasprit Bumrah cooked with characteristic thrift and Mohammed Shami (4-63) produced a number of Yorkers to hurt Australia, which lost its last five gates for 51 runs.

India suffered a blow before the chase started with first player Shikhar Dhawan, who limped away from the field after a shoulder injury.

KL Rahul, who fought third and fifth in the last two games, opened the innings with 19 goals with Rohit, who made the triumphal march to India with Kohli in 137 games.

Rohit was fed juicy half-trackers by the Australian spinners and struck half a dozen sixes in his 29th century.

The elegant right-hander, the ODI player of the year 2019, also completed 9000 ODI runs in his 224th game.

Kohli occasionally tried to googly read Adam Zampas, but kept India on course after Rohit’s departure.

Shreyas Iyer made a brisk 44 that shouldn’t help India come home with 15 balls when the hosts, who faced 10 goals in the first game, came from behind to win the series.

Reuters

