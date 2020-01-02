Sharks Marleau, Thornton make history, then leave their mark vs. Pens – The Reporter

Loading...

PITTSBURGH – The Sharks felt they had seen some improvements in their overall game in the last two or three weeks. They simply had not seen much in the way of a reward.

It happened on Thursday, when Brent Burns scored a power play goal with 2:58 remaining in overtime to give the Sharks a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in their first game of 2020.

With the defense of the Penguins Kris Letang serving a shooting penalty, Burns, with the advantage of 4 against 3, received a pass from Joe Thornton and gave a slap blow that beat the Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry, who was selected by Evander Kane, for his seventh goal of the season.

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks, who won for the second time in seven games and improved to 1-1-0 on their five-game trip that continues Saturday in Columbus.

Goalkeeper Aaron Dell made 36 saves to help improve 5-6-2 this season.

"I think we've played pretty good hockey the last four or five games," said Burns. “Improving defensively. Obviously, scoring goals has been difficult, but I think our strikers did a great job winning battles, putting themselves at the head of the net. That goal is not achieved without (Kane) in front of the network. "

Since a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on December 21, the Sharks have now allowed only 10 goals in five games in a manned network. The difficult part has been scoring, as they also achieved only nine goals in four games before Thursday, and six of them faced the Philadelphia Flyers on December 28.

Burns' power game goal on Thursday was only third for the Sharks in their last 21 games. The penguins entered the game with a 16-4-2 record at home.

"It's nice to see these guys being rewarded tonight, scoring a great goal like that, in the power play, especially in overtime," said Shark interim coach Bob Boughner. “I liked our beginning, I liked our energy. I thought we did some good things in the game (vs.) the best local team in the league, if not one of the best. "

Other take-away dishes on Thursday night.

Marleau, Thornton leave their mark: On Thursday, Patrick Marleau, Thornton and Boston Bruins defender Zdeno Chara became the number 12, 13 and 14 players in NHL history to play in at least four decades.

Chara, 42, played more than 17 minutes on Thursday for the Bruins in their 2-1 loss to Columbus. Meanwhile, Marleau may have had his best game of the season, as he did the job to create Couture's goal at the 17:51 mark of the first period.

Marleau, 40, forced a rotation after chasing defender John Marino near the blue line of the Penguins, took possession of the disc and skated back to Jarry. He found Couture, who joined the play and hit Jarry high to the side of the glove.

"Simply stalking him and harassing him," said Marleau. "I think (Marino) looked up and we had everyone covered in the neutral zone, so he really didn't have too many options." I could reach it and release it. ”

Captain wrister 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fla0AQpsFd

– Sharks in NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 3, 2020

Marleau finished with 17:48 of ice time while Couture and Hertl formed the best line of the Sharks.

"He looked like Patty from 10 years ago, flying and making plays," Couture said. “Throughout the album. It is good to see it. (Hertl) was good too. I could have had a couple more.

Thornton's assistance at Burns' goal was 1,080 of his NHL career, beating Adam Oates for seventh place on the NHL's all-time attendance list. Thornton, 40, had 13:03 of ice time and won eight of 13 draws.

"I remember playing against those two boys, and I am standing behind the bank, having been retired for 10, 12 years, and they are still going," said Boughner, who last played in 2006. "It is quite surprising. When you see Patty Marleau play as she did tonight, you think she can play a couple more years.

"It's fascinating to see these guys, how they get to the track every day, how they prepare and the example they set for everyone else."

Tomas Hertl of San Jose Sharks, right, celebrates with Brent Burns (88) after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo / Keith Srakocic)

Dell continues to play strong: The penguins never let go of Dell, who made 14 saves in the first period and 11 in the second and third.

Equally critical was Dell's work when the Penguins were in the power game. Thornton received a shooting penalty at the 6:14 mark of the third period, but Dell responded with four saves in the murder, including those of Patric Hornqvist and Jared McCann from close range.

"They had a little push in the third there and we stepped on our heels a bit," Dell said. “I think we backed up right at the end. It was a good road game for us. "

Hornqvist scored goals in the 16:51 mark of the first period and the 19:09 mark of the second.

On Hornqvist's second goal, Dell played the disc behind his own net and tried to shoot it around the glass. Instead, the disc stopped and reached Alex Galchenyuk on the other side of the ice. He passed Bryan Rust, who found Hornqvist open in front of Dell by a tap-in.

"(Galchenyuk) ended up blocking him and nobody knew where he was going," Dell said.

In its last nine games before Thursday, starting with its 37-save performance against Vegas on November 21, Dell had a 2-3-2 record and a .914 save percentage.

Boughner said before the road trip began that he would decide how he would use his goalkeepers for the rest of the trip after seeing how Dell and Martin Jones performed in the first two goals.

Jones stopped 21 of 22 shots on Tuesday against the Red Wings. Anyway, both goalkeepers will be used this weekend with the Sharks playing against the Blue Jackets on Saturday and the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

"Both have played well so far on this trip," Boughner said of his goalkeepers.