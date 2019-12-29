Sharks give information about injuries in striker Melker Karlsson

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Striker Melker Karlsson did not practice on Sunday and is considered day-to-day with a head injury as the Sharks are preparing to start a five-game trip this week.

Karlsson was at the Shark practice facility on Sunday, a positive signal after being hit in the head by a blow from Flyers defender Ivan Provorov at the beginning of the team's game with the Philadelphia Flyers at the SAP Center. Karlsson left Saturday's game with 7:38 remaining in the first period and did not return.

Karlsson went through the concussion protocol on Saturday night and was still being evaluated at the end of the game, a 6-1 victory for the Sharks. Shark interim coach Bob Boughner said Karlsson was able to go home on Saturday night.

"We are very happy that he was joking and feeling decent here, so just more cautious at the moment," said Boughner, who added that Karlsson's state to play against the Red Wings probably won't be known until Tuesday.

"For me, the hardness is blocking hits and playing hard, playing physical," said Shark captain Logan Couture. “Melker plays hard. He is willing to do everything possible to keep the disk out of our network. "

Karlsson has six points in 37 games this season, but he is one of Sharks' best penalty killers, as San Jose entered Sunday with the No. 1 penalty in the NHL with 87.8 percent.

The Sharks had to find a replacement for Karlsson when they tried to kill consecutive penalties later in the game for Patrick Marleau and Barclay Goodrow. Joel Kellman helped the Sharks kill Marleau's penalty, but Provorov was able to score a power play goal early in the third period while Goodrow was in the area.

Karlsson has 28 blocked shots this season, third wet between all Sharks strikers behind Goodrow (40) and Couture (31).

"You could see after we were struggling a little with him without being there, trying to (find) the men to take that role," Boughner said. "I think he's one of the best penalty killers in the league, not just our team. He sacrifices his body. That guy probably plays with more injuries than anyone else."