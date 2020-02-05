Sharks extinguish flames while Joe Thornton achieves 1500 career points

CALGARY – Shark veteran Joe Thornton reached an NHL milestone in San Jose’s 3-1 win over Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Thornton helped with a few goals to achieve a career of 1500 points in the NHL.

“I have played with many really good teams and really good players,” said the 40-year-old attacker from London, Ont.

“Fortunately enough to stay healthy for many years, so it is very, very special.”

Evander Kane, Brent Burns and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks (23-27-4), who are 8-11-2 under interim head coach Bob Boughner since the resignation of Pete DeBoer on December 11.

Goalkeeper Aaron Dell of nearby Airdrie, Alta., Who played his Junior A hockey in Calgary, made 30 saves for the win.

“I’ve played a few here. Some haven’t gone so well, so I needed this,” Dell said.

Johnny Gaudreau went against the Flames (27-21-6). David Rittich put 23 shots in the loss.

Flames captain Mark Giordano left the game in the second period. The defender injured his right leg downwards to launch a shot with a sharp angle.

He massaged his right hamstring when he reached the bank of Flames.

After testing his leg with a short skate during a TV timeout, last season’s Norris Trophy winner went to the dressing room.

“We don’t know to what extent it is. We don’t know what it is,” said Foffes interim head coach Geoff Ward.

“We will be worried about the things that are unfolding. At the moment it is all speculation, so we are waiting to see what the doctors are saying and going from there, but potentially it is a huge loss.”

The Flames were looking for a bounce-back game and valuable points after the 8-3 crumbling of Saturday due to the Edmonton Oilers.

Five points separated five teams on top of the Pacific Division after Tuesday’s games. Calgary was fifth in that group and dropped to 1-3-1 in the last five.

“I don’t think frustration does much for you. I think anger does much more for you,” Ward said.

“If we are sick and tired of seeing this and losing games as a group, we will find a way to fix it. But above all you must hate to lose.”

Labanc defeated Rittich with a high backhand at 7:45 of the third period.

San Jose led 2-1 at 8:02 of the second when Kane crossed the puck on a behind-the-net feed from Barclay Goodrow.

Burns even drew the visitors at 3.57 hours and collected his 500th career point like a shark, with a big blow over Rittich’s blocker.

Thornton grabbed the puck in the neutral zone and led Burns at the top of the face-off circle.

“I think he plays some of the best hockey games I’ve seen him play in recent years,” said Boughner. “Who knows what he has left in the tank, but he just keeps going.”

Calgary opened the second period of power play due to Kane’s high-sticking minor.

After the sharks had taken a short, strange chance, the flames scored on the return trip.

Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm combined on a give and go on 59 seconds.

The Flames surpasses San Jose 16-9 in a scoreless first period.

Milan Lucic and Goodrow entangled in the late period with Lucic landing a few punches on the shark.

The shambolic defense of Calgary against the Oilers caused changes in the defense with left-handed shots combined with right-wing Tuesday.

Michael Stone entered Oliver Kylington’s line-up for the first time in a month and worked with Noah Hanifin.

Giordano and Rasmus Andersson, and Hamonic and T.J. Brodie were the other tandems.

Comments: Shark wing Evander Kane played his 700th career match on Tuesday … Gaudreau reached ninth position in a career like a flame at Hakan Loob with 428.