San Jose is 8-11-2 under interim head coach Bob Boughner since the December 11 firing of Pete DeBoer.

Johnny Gaudreau took care of the Flames (27-21-6), who dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five.

Flames captain Mark Giordano left the game in the second period. The defender injured his right leg downwards to launch a shot with a sharp angle.

After testing his leg with a short skate during a TV timeout, last season’s Norris Trophy winner went to the dressing room.

The Flames were looking for a bounce-back game and valuable points after the 8-3 crumbling of Saturday due to the Edmonton Oilers.

Calgary was one of five teams separated by only six points on top of the Pacific Division on its way to Tuesday.

Flame retardant David Rittich stopped 23 shots in Tuesday’s loss.

Labanc defeated Rittich with a high backhand at 7:45 of the third period.

San Jose led 2-1 at 8:02 of the second when Kane crossed the puck on a behind-the-net feed from Barclay Goodrow.

Burns even drew the visitors at 3.57 hours and collected his 500th career point like a shark, with a big blow over Rittich’s blocker.

Thornton picked up the puck in the neutral zone and led Burns at the top of the faceoff circle.

Calgary opened the power play period due to Kane’s high-sticking minor.

After the sharks had thrown a short three-to-one chance, the flames scored on the return trip.

Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm combined on a give and go on 59 seconds.

The Flames surpasses San Jose 16-9 in a scoreless first period.

Milan Lucic and Goodrow entangled in the late period with Lucic landing a few punches on the shark.

The shambolic defense of Calgary against the Oilers caused changes in the defense with left-handed shots combined with right-wing Tuesday.

Michael Stone entered Oliver Kylington’s line-up for the first time in a month and worked with Noah Hanifin.

Giordano and Rasmus Andersson, and Hamonic and T.J. Brodie were the other tandems.

Comments: Shark Wing Evander Kane played his 700th career game on Tuesday. . . Gaudreau achieved a tie for ninth position in career points as a flame at Hakan Loob with 428.

