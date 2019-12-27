Sharks, desperate to win, can recover two defenders on Friday – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – It seems that the Sharks, desperate to collect some victories and rejoin the West Conference playoff hunt, will recover two valuable defenders on Friday for their game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Both Mario Ferraro and Radim Simek skated on Friday morning and, assuming there are no setbacks, they seem ready to return to the Sharks lineup.

Simek, who underwent a procedure just over two weeks ago to relieve irritation in the meniscus of the right knee, was activated Friday morning in the injured reserve. Ferraro missed the last three games before the Christmas holidays with what was described as a minor upper body injury.

The Sharks are 11-4-1 this season with Simek in the lineup. Ferraro, a rookie, played in 32 of the first 35 Sharks games and averaged 15 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time.

Sharks, stinging for most of the month, need all the reinforcements they can get. They lost three consecutive games from December 17 to 22 before starting their four-day Christmas vacation, and they are 1-8-1 in December.

"I think it was good for everyone," said Shark interim coach Bob Boughner about the break. "I think this team really needed it."

The Sharks entered Friday tied with Los Angeles and Anaheim for 13th place in the Western Conference with 34 points, nine points behind the second wild card spot. After Friday, the Sharks will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and then begin a five-game trip Tuesday in Detroit.

"We had a good conversation this morning about trying to treat this as a game of a new season, and whatever happened here in the first half, don't let that affect us," Boughner said. "We have to put some races together here, and it's important to start tonight."

With Simek activated, Sharks reassigned striker Noah Gregor and defender Jacob Middleton to Barracuda.

Aaron Dell will start with Sharks against the Kings. It is his fourth opening in the last five games.

Dell made 34 stops in the San Jose 3-1 loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday and has been the team's most consistent goalkeeper in recent times with a .912 saving percentage in its last eight games since November 21st. In that same period of time, Martin Jones has a .894 savings percentage in 10 games.

"His game speaks for itself," Boughner said of Dell. "He has had some of his best games in recent times. It will be a situation here where whoever plays best will keep the net."