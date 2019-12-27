Sharks blow lead late, suffer an overwhelming loss of OT to Los Angeles Kings – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Nothing has been easy for Sharks in the third period of this month. Absolutely nothing.

The final result on Friday night may have been the most daunting of all.

Jeff Carter scored with 3:29 remaining in overtime, as the Los Angeles Kings gave the Sharks a devastating 3-2 loss at the SAP Center in their first game after Christmas break.

The Sharks could not have a two-goal lead in the last 20 minutes of regulation time, as Martin Frk scored at the 1:30 and 18:36 mark of the third period to help send the game overtime.

Before the third period, Joe Thornton scored his first goal of the season, Patrick Marleau had two assists and Aaron Dell made 21 saves. Thornton also helped in the goal of Erik Karlsson in the 6:16 mark of the second period.

Thornton's goal, at the 11:39 mark of the second period, broke a 47-game goal drought dating from March 18 of last season. His goal culminated a beautiful sequence of passes, as Radim Simek received a pass from Marleau before he found Thornton for a pass to the Kings goalkeeper, Jack Campbell.

It was Thornton's first multipoint game of the season, as his attendance gave him 1,078 for his career, one behind Adam Oates for seventh place in the history of the NHL.

It was a night to end the droughts, as Marleau's two assists ended with a dry period of 11 games per points, the longest of his 22-year career in the NHL. Karlsson's goal was his fourth of the season and the first since November 13, a drought of 13 games.

However, the most important thing for the Sharks was to lose the two points, as they lost their fourth consecutive game and fell to 1-8-2 this month.

The Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, their last home game in December before starting a five-game trip on New Year's Eve against the Detroit Red Wings.

Dell was making its fourth opening in five games. He made 34 stops in the San Jose 3-1 loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday and has been the team's most consistent goalkeeper in recent times with a .912 saving percentage in his last eight games since November 21st. In that same period of time, Martin Jones has a .894 savings percentage in 10 games.

"His game speaks for himself," said Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner about Dell on Friday morning. "He has had some of his best games in recent times. It will be a situation here where whoever plays best will keep the net."

The Sharks put Simek and Mario Ferraro back on the blue line on Friday.

Simek, who underwent a procedure more than two weeks ago to relieve irritation in the meniscus of his right knee, played his first game since December 7. He started Friday's game along with Ferraro, who missed the last three games before the Christmas holidays with an upper body injury.

They were welcome to a shark team that was desperate to regain balance.

The Anaheim Sharks, Kings and Ducks entered Friday all tied for 13th in the Western Conference with 34 points, nine points behind the second wild card spot.

With Simek activated outside the injured reserve, the Sharks reassigned striker Noah Gregor and defender Jacob Middleton to Barracuda.

The Sharks entered Friday with a record of 11-4-1 in the games with Simek in the lineup.