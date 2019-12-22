Shark rookie wins praise from Logan Couture after NHL debut – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Joel Kellman says he models his game after Shark captain Logan Couture.

So it was high praise for Kellman, 25, when Couture paid the rookie center a complement after his NHL debut.

"Kellman played well for his first game." Couture said Saturday after the Sharks lost 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues. “Stable and intelligent player. Think that the game is, I think, on an NHL level. I thought I also had a good camp. A kind of guy who does many things well.

"Nothing that will surprise you, I guess you could say. But I think he showed that he can play in his league."

Undoubtedly, that would be good news for the Sharks, whose fourth line has had problems during most of the season to create opportunities and spend time at the end of the other team.

Kellman, retired on Thursday from Barracuda, will return to the Sharks lineup on Sunday for his game with the Golden Knights of Vegas, his last before a four-day Christmas break.

Against the Blues, Kellman, who played four full seasons in the Swedish Hockey League before signing with the Sharks in April, had just under 10 minutes of ice and won five of 11 draws.

"I was impressed," said Shark interim coach Bob Boughner on Sunday afternoon. "He has some experience, playing professionally there and is a little older." I think that showed last night.

“On his first turn or two, he seemed a little nervous and then settled into the game. The little details of his game were there. "

Kellman and his linemates Stefan Noesen and Melker Karlsson, according to naturalstattrick.com, created six scoring opportunities and allowed only one.

"We didn't have the ending we wanted, but I thought we could get deep records and set up a preliminary check," Kellman said Sunday afternoon. "Those guys helped me and made me feel comfortable."

St. Louis Blues defender Robert Bortuzzo (41) is registered on the boards by San Jose Sharks center Joel Kellman (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California on Saturday 21 December 2019. (AP Photo / Josie Lepe)

Boughner anticipates playing his fourth line a little more against the Golden Knights than against the Blues. Even hard on Saturday, Noesen had 10:15 of ice time and Karlsson had 9:29. The fourth Golden Knights line featured William Carrier, Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek.

MARLEAU FIGHT: Extreme Patrick Marleau entered a 10-point drought on Sunday, the longest of his 22-year career in the NHL.

Marleau, who has 11 points in 33 games this season, returned to the top line of the Sharks with Couture and Evander Kane for the start of Sunday's game.

On Saturday, Marleau had three shots on goal in 15:35 of ice time, but that line was a victim of the Blues winning goal. The three strikers were deeply trapped when the Blues exploded and created a career of strange men, with Alex Pietrangelo scoring at the 11:07 mark of the third period to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

“I liked his game. The speed of separation was there and I thought I had some possibilities on the net, ”Boughner said of Marleau. "That line has not yet clicked, but they had some possibilities."

The task was not going to be easier on Sunday, as Marleau, Couture and Kane would probably face each other quite frequently against the Las Vegas line of Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson, who combined for eight goals and 13 assists in Your last five games before Sunday.

"It worries me more when the disc turns," Boughner said. “That line has to play against the Stone line for most of the night. Those guys are great, so at least you have to play with them. "

UPDATE OF INJURIES: Defender Mario Ferraro will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday with an upper body injury.

Boughner said that if Sunday's game was a playoff game, "I think he would probably be playing tonight, but we have to be smart with him." He is a young boy and wants to go back there. But probably another three or four days off will benefit you in the long run. ”