NEW YORK – Shares open slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in healthcare and technology companies. UnitedHealth, the largest health insurance company in the country, climbed 2.2% in early trading Wednesday, after reporting solid quarterly results. Microsoft was also higher. Banks were globally lower after Bank of America and Goldman Sachs reported lower earnings. The S&P 500 index benchmark rose by 5 points or 0.2% to 3,289. The Dow Jones industrial average added 57 points or 0.2% to 28,996. The Nasdaq increased by 24 points, or 0.3%, to 9,275. Bond prices rose. The return on the 10-year treasury fell to 1.79%.

Global equities were usually lower on Wednesday, as conflicting reports raised concerns about the likely outcome of a trade agreement to be signed by the US and China.

The British FTSE 100 rose 0.1% higher to 7,632, while the CAC 40 in Paris was 0.2% lower at 6,028. In Germany, the DAX lost 0.2% to 13,431 after new figures showed that the country’s economy grew only 0.6% last year, the weakest in years.

Wall Street seemed to make a quiet start, with the future contracts for the Dow and the S&P 500 both 0.1% lower.

Markets had been given an upward impulse with the expectation that Chinese and American officials would sign a provisional trade agreement in Washington on Wednesday to prevent further escalation of tensions between the two largest economies.

Concerns about whether the deal will continue to overshadow that optimism after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the deal will not lower punitive tariffs on imports from China until the two sides reach a further agreement.

“The only way the president will lower the rates is if there is a” Phase 2 “part of the agreement that is also fully enforceable,” Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox News.

Meanwhile, a report said the Trump government was preparing to propose a rule that would tighten the restrictions on US technology sales to Huawei Technologies in China.

It is unclear whether the deal signed on Wednesday takes into account such issues.

“The US-China trade agreement is like watching a live show in the theater of the absurd,” Swisspote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a comment that the tariff cuts do not take effect immediately. “The risk here is that the double standard agreement can provide a weak basis for future negotiations, harm the benefits or even spoil the deal.”

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5% to 23,916.58, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 28,773.59. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.5% to 3,090.04. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,230.98. Shares also fell in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia. But the S&P ASX 200 climbed 0.5% and broke an intraday record high to 6,994.80.

The modest trade pact that President Donald Trump and China’s main negotiator, Liu He, have to sign eases some sanctions against China. Prior to signing, the US Treasury Department dropped the US designation of Beijing as a currency manipulator.

Mnuchin said that was because the trade agreement contains a “fully enforceable” chapter on currency policy.

In the meantime, Beijing will increase its purchases of American agricultural products and other goods.

In the meantime, investors’ attention is also shifting to corporate earnings.

Wall Street expects corporate profits for S&P 500 companies to fall by 2% in the last three months of 2019. That would be the first time the revenue for the S&P 500 would have fallen four consecutive quarters since the end of 2016, according to FactSet.

In other trades, crude oil rose 5 cents to $ 58.28 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It earned 15 cents on Tuesday, up to $ 58.23 per barrel.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, won 1 cent to $ 64.50 a barrel. It earned 29 cents on Tuesday to $ 64.49 per barrel.

Gold rebounded and won $ 8.00 to $ 1,552.60 per ounce.

The dollar fell to 109.88 Japanese yen from 109.97 yen on Tuesday. The euro rose from $ 1,1128 to $ 1,11145.

