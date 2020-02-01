Shaquille O’Neal honors Kobe Bryant during annual Super Bowl bash

Shaquille O’Neal honored Kobe Bryant several times during his Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl party in Miami on Friday night.

The seven-foot-one NBA star paid tribute to his former Lakers teammate – who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month with his daughter Gigi and 7 other people – with a video before he came on stage to play a set like To play DJ Diesel.

“If you love Kobe Bryant, raise your hands!” Shaq called to the crowd.

We hear that the former baller looked energetic but emotional while he played tunes for a full audience.

At one point, he asked partygoers to hold Bryant’s number 24 with their hands up.

Shaq earlier broke into tears about Kobe’s death and revealed that he was not doing well, but decided to give his annual super bowl party because this would have been the last basketball icon.

O’Neal will donate all proceeds from the party to the families of those lost in the crash that turned the nation upside down.

Others to pay homage and pay tribute are Diddy, Pitbull, Carnage, Diplo and DaBaby.

.