Shaquille O’Neal explained her appearance on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3q89uOdwyE (/ embedded)

Shaquille O’Neal wants you to know that he is not friends with Joe Exotic.

“Being friendly with someone doesn’t mean we are friends,” former NBA star Conan O’Brien explained in the clip above, after the host asked him about his appearance in the Netflix documentary Tiger King. “I have nothing to do with him or his zoo. I like animals; every zoo in the country knows my name, I’ve made huge donations for animals to have food, shelter, everything good.”

O’Neal said he first visited Joe Exotic’s G.W. Zoo by chance, after seeing a sign for white tigers (“I love white tigers; that’s my weakness”) as he travels one day. After meeting Joe Exotic, O’Neal told him he wanted to “buy” some tiger cubs – cub petting, it is worth noting, was a point of contention for animal rights groups like PETA – but clarified That word “buy” essentially meant making a donation to the zoo in lieu of cats known as his. (Animals do not leave the zoo; in fact, it is not a common practice in donor programs for zoos to “adopt” a specific animal in your donation.)

O’Neal explained that he only came back to the zoo once, when someone at the park warned him that there were “some things going on” and that it might be wise for him not to return.

And what about his opinions on Joe Exotic?

“He’s one of those people who goes to auditions every day and they want to be a star so bad they do everything.”

