Shaq attack is back: Riders Ink-Big-Play receiver Shaq Evans extends contract

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have obliged Shaq Evans to extend the contract.

Evans recorded 72 catches for 1,334 yards and five touchdowns last year. His first 1000-yard season in which he shows the potential for a long-term number 1 in the CFL. He is a pending free agent, but before leaving Regina at the end of the season, Evans meets personally with Jeremy O’Day, the general manager of Riders.

28-year-old Evans earned $ 76,400 in 2019 for his efforts. It will take $ 200,000 to secure drivers Evans for the future. Only three players produced more yards than Evans, CFL MOP Brandon Banks, Bryan Burnham and Reggie Begelton last year. Banks is expected to make $ 195,000 in hard cash by 2020. Burnham checks in at $ 202,000, while Begelton builds on his success in a contract with the Green Bay Packers.

The league’s best big game goal in the 2019 season was Evans. It averaged 18.5 meters per reception, exceeding all qualified players and leading the CFL with 15 catches of 30 or more meters. There were lightnings shown in 2018 when the 28-year-old snapped 50 balls for 785 yards – 15.7 yards per grab – and six games of 30 or more yards.

Evans and his playful abilities remain in Saskatchewan with quarterback Cody Fajardo.