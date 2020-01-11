Shapovalov pushes Djokovic to limit in ATP Cup quarters, but Canada falls to Serbia paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Belgium played Spain in the other quarterfinals of Friday.

Host Australia advanced with a 2-1 win over Great Britain and Russia beat Argentina 3-0 in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Shapovalov pushed Djokovic to triple deuce in the first set and then dropped a smart volley during a long rally to take a 5-4 lead. The young Canadian continued to increase the pace at the next point and won the set when Djokovic’s return went into the net.

Djokovic shifted the momentum in the second set, with the pro-Serbian audience behind him. With Djokovic leading 3-1, referee Carlos Bernardes, chairman, had to warn the crowd to be quiet.

After Djokovic took a 4-1 lead in the second set, Bernardes warned Canadian captain Peter Polansky that Shapovalov would not immediately address noisy fans after the 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., Had problems with how some spectators had spoken to him.

Three points later, Bernardes gave the crowd a lecture about their behavior.

“The most important thing among all of us is respect,” he said about the broadcast system. “If you don’t want to watch tennis, just go home. Don’t disturb the people who are here to watch tennis.”

Djokovic continued to roll the second set, with Shapovalov then requiring a medical timeout.

There was a delay in the 10th match of the third set when a spectator needed medical help from paramedics and Djokovic, despite being served 0-30 minutes during the match, brought a bottle of water to the seats in the stadium and asked the crowd pass it on.

He came back 30-30 in that game before Shapovalov broke to make the set 5-5.

The Canadian saved a breaking point in the next game, but after it went to tiebreaker after 2 1/2 hours, Djokovic grabbed control by winning the first five points and then made a comeback

Earlier Friday, Auger-Aliassime struggled, aside from a short 2-1 lead in the second set, against Lajovic.

The return of Auger-Aliassime was just past the baseline for the match point, with Lajovic pumping his fist while the ball landed outside the boundaries.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

The Canadian press